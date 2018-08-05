IDBI Bank names RBSA as financial advisor to vet LIC's acquisition proposal

Public sector lender has appointed investment banking outfit Advisors as financial advisor for evaluating the potential of an investment proposal by the (LIC). On August 1, the Union Cabinet had approved the LIC’s proposed acquisition of up to 51 per cent stake in the debt-ridden

The LIC stake buy may help the bank get capital support of Rs100-130 billion. With the acquisition of a majority stake, LIC is expected to appoint at least four members on the bank’s board, said in a statement.





The approval of the deal means LIC will raise its stake in the bank from the current 8 per cent to 51 per cent, which makes it a majority holder. According to the proposal, may issue additional equity shares to LIC on a preferential allotment basis.

Rajeev R Shah, MD & CEO of Advisors, said: “The deal can strengthen the capital adequacy of the bank and can initiate a turnaround”.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority has given a go-ahead to the LIC proposal. The state-owned insurance company is expected to present a comprehensive plan to reduce its stake to 15 per cent over a period of seven years.