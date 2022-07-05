IDBI Bank's gold loan business crosses Rs 10,000-crore milestone

on Tuesday said its portfolio has crossed a Rs 10,000 crore milestone.

"IDBI Bank's book has achieved a prestigious milestone and has crossed Rs 10,000 crore landmark. In the last two years, the bank's book has doubled from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore," it said in a release.

The LIC-controlled bank said its loan processing system is fully automated and this has helped in the growth of the gold loan book.

Customers complete the transactions generally in 10-15 minutes, it added.

