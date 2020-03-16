IDFC First Bank plans to invest Rs 250 crore in crisis-hit YES Bank

on Sunday said it would make an equity investment of Rs 250 crore in beleaguered YES Bank, to acquire 250 million equity shares.

“...duly authorised committee of the Board of Directors of had at its meeting held on March 14 accorded approval for an equity investment of up to Rs 250 crore comprising up to 250 million equity shares at a price of Rs 10 each and face value of Rs 2 each, under the proposed Scheme of Reconstruction of under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, subject to regulatory and government approval(s), if any,” the bank said in a BSE filing.

The Centre on Saturday notified the Reconstruction Scheme, 2020, a day after the Cabinet approved a reconstruction plan proposed by the Reserve Bank of India for bailing it out. .

The authorised capital of has been increased to Rs 6,200 crore, Minister said on Friday.

As per the reconstruction scheme, moratorium on the troubled lender will be lifted on March 18.

Under the plan, state-run SBI will infuse Rs 7,250 crore in the crisis-ridden bank and take 49% equity.

As per the rescue plan, ICICI Bank will invest Rs 1,000 crore, mortgage lender HDFC ₹1,000 crore, Axis Bank ₹600 crore, Kotak Mahindra Bank Rs 500 crore, Bandhan Bank and Federal Bank Rs 300 crore each.

There will be a three year lock-in period for all the investors. However, the lock-in period for SBI would be only for 26 per cent of shareholding. It would be 75 per cent in case of other investors.