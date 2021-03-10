Imran Amin Siddiqui appointed as ED of Indian Bank

Imran Amin Siddiqui, General Manager of Indian Bank, has been appointed as the Executive Director of the state-owned lender.

He has been appointed for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Siddiqui has assumed the office of Executive Director of the Bank with effect from March 10, 2021.

He's an engineering graduate from HBTU, Kanpur and a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.

He started his banking career with erstwhile Allahabad Bank, which is now merged with Indian Bank, as a SSI Field Officer in December, 1987. He has diversified experience of more than 33 years in field of banking.

He has worked in rural, semi-urban, urban and metro center branches as well as administrative offices. He worked as Zonal Manager in different zones like Kolkata Urban, Barasat of e- Allahabad Bank and has headed the entire West

Bengal and all the North East States as Field General Manager. He has also headed different verticals like Credit Department, Credit Monitoring Department and Resources & Government Relationship Department etc., at the Corporate Office/Head offices.