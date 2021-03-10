Imran Amin Siddiqui appointed as ED of Indian Bank

-
ALSO READ
Indian Bank Q2 net at Rs 412 crore versus Rs 1,755 cr loss a year ago
Indian Bank reports Q3 net of Rs 514 cr versus loss in year-ago quarter
Balancing tradition and new systems key for old, traditional banks: Experts
South Indian Bank to acquire 6.67% stake in IBBIC Pvt Ltd for Rs 5 lakh
Indian Bank to monetise non-core assets, divest stake in ASREC (India)
-
Imran Amin Siddiqui, General Manager of Indian Bank, has been appointed as the Executive Director of the state-owned lender.
He has been appointed for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Siddiqui has assumed the office of Executive Director of the Bank with effect from March 10, 2021.
He's an engineering graduate from HBTU, Kanpur and a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.
He started his banking career with erstwhile Allahabad Bank, which is now merged with Indian Bank, as a SSI Field Officer in December, 1987. He has diversified experience of more than 33 years in field of banking.
He has worked in rural, semi-urban, urban and metro center branches as well as administrative offices. He worked as Zonal Manager in different zones like Kolkata Urban, Barasat of e- Allahabad Bank and has headed the entire West
Bengal and all the North East States as Field General Manager. He has also headed different verticals like Credit Department, Credit Monitoring Department and Resources & Government Relationship Department etc., at the Corporate Office/Head offices.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU