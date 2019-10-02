In NPAs race, Urban Cooperative Banks are no worse than commercial banks

Major urban co-operative banks (UCBs) are no worse than commercial banks many of which are battling high levels of non-performing assets and poor profitability. Maharashtra's top 10 UCBs, whose audited finances are available for FY18, reported an average gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of 4.3 per cent for FY18, down from the high of 5.6 per cent of their advances in FY16.

This was better than banks which had reported an average GNPA of 12.7 per cent in FY18 and 10.3 per cent in the preceding fiscal. Three UCBs, which reported their FY19 financials, have an average GNPA ...