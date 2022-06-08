India prepared to deal with global macroeconomic challenges: CEA

V Anantha Nageswaran said on Wednesday that the government and are prepared to deal with the current global macroeconomic challenges with 'flexible and adroit' policymaking.

Speaking at an event organised by Ministry and Securities and Exchange Board of India, the CEA said that while there are many near term challenges, India's medium term fundamentals are strong.

'We are in a situation where we face many challenges. We will have to manage the challenges of maintaining sustainable growth, moderating inflation, keeping the fiscal balance in shape and ensuring our forex reserves remain healthy,” Nageswaran said.

Nageswaran said there were no pre-decided policy measures or a free menu for the government to deal with these challenges.

“The government will deal with these challenges through flexible and adroit policymaking.

On Wednesday, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the (RBI) unanimously voted to increase the benchmark policy rate by 50 basis points thereby taking the repo rate to 4.90 per cent.

While the real GDP growth forecast for FY23 has been retained at 7.2 per cent, the inflation projection for the year has been increased to 6.7 per cent. The MPC noted that inflation is likely to remain above the upper tolerance band of 6 per cent through the first three quarters of FY23.

Speaking at the same event, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the steps taken by the government before the pandemic, like reducing corporate taxes, digitizing and formalizing the economy, GST and IBC, helped India deal with two challenging years of pandemic and geopolitical uncertainty, and will reap dividends once the current crisis is over.