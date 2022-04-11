India's bond slump worse than others, issuance value down 10.1%

Indian issuers are borrowing less money through bonds compared to their global peers. The total value of bond issuances was down 10.1 per cent on a rolling 4-quarter basis in March 2022, compared to a similar period in March 2019, shows an analysis of data from tracker Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) business.

The four quarters ending March 2019 marked the last full financial year before the pandemic took hold. Global bond issuances are up 39.3 per cent in comparison. Emerging market issuances are up 42.8 per cent (see chart 1). !function(){"use ...