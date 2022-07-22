JUST IN

Rupee snaps 11-week losing streak, RBI steps in after falling to 80-mark
Rupee settles almost flat; falls 1 paisa to close at 79.86 against dollar
Rupee falls 7 paise to 79.92 against dollar on account of firm crude prices
Rupee holding up well relative to EM peers, advanced economies: RBI Guv
Rupee unlikely to get any tailwind this fiscal: UBS Securities' report
Rupee rises 20 paise to close at 79.85 against USD on fresh FPI inflows
Next pain point for the rupee: $79 billion of unhedged offshore loans
Rupee falls by 1 paisa to all-time low of 80.06 against US dollar
How rupee moved against currencies of major FPIs? Here's what data shows
'RBI's rupee trade settlement a step towards internationalisation of rupee'
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Rupee's sharp fall against dollar not a worry for edible oil manufacturers

Business Standard

India's foreign exchange reserves drop $7.5 billion to $572.7 billion

Foreign exchange reserves depleted around $70 billion from its peak in September 2021

Topics
Foreign exchange reserves | Forex  | Forex reserves

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 
forex
The decline in foreign exchange reserves during the week is mainly due to foreign currency assets that were down $6.5 billion, the data showed

India’s foreign exchange reserves dropped $7.5 billion to $572.7 billion during the week ended July 15, the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The reserves are now at 20-month low, lowest since November 6, 2020, when they were at $568 billion.

The decline in foreign exchange reserves during the week is mainly due to foreign currency assets that were down $6.5 billion, the data showed.

Reserves have fallen about $60 billion in 2022, which was mainly due to aggressive intervention by the central bank to curb the sharp volatility in the foreign exchange market. The rupee has come under pressure since the war broke out in Europe in late February. The Indian unit has depreciated around 7 per cent against the dollar in 2022.

Foreign exchange reserves depleted around $70 billion from its peak in September 2021.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the current level of foreign exchange reserves were adequate.

“…the Indian rupee is holding up well relative to both advanced and emerging market economies (EME) peers. This is because our underlying fundamentals are strong, resilient, and intact. The recovery is gradually strengthening. The current account deficit is modest. Inflation is stabilising. The financial sector is well-capitalised and sound. The external debt-to-GDP ratio is declining. The foreign exchange reserves are adequate,” Das said.

The July RBI bulletin had said the foreign exchange reserves at $ 580.3 billion on July 8, 2022, were equivalent to 9.5 months of imports projected for 2022-23.
Read our full coverage on Foreign exchange reserves

First Published: Fri, July 22 2022. 20:48 IST

`
.