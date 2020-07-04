India's largest pvt sector lender, HDFC Bank lends Rs 10,800 cr in Q1 FY21

Country’s largest private sector lender has lent Rs 10,800 crore in the first quarter ended June 2020 (Q1Fy21), a period marked by lockdowns and partial easing.

The Bank’s advances expanded by 21 per cent, on year on year basis, to approximately Rs 10,04,500 crore as of June 30, 2020. The outstanding loans were at 8,29,700 crore as of June 30, 2019 and Rs 9,93,700 crore as of March 31, 2020.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 1,376 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Corporation Limited, according to filing with BSE.

Meanwhile, rating agency CARE Ratings in its review said the overall credit growth in the Indian banking sector has remained flat for the fortnight ending June 19, 2020. The credit growth has been nearly at half the level during the last two fortnights at 6.2 per cent, compared to last year’s level of 12 per cent (June 21, 2019) and 12.3 per cent (June 07, 2019).





ALSO READ: RERA to approach RBI for one-time debt recast to overcome liquidity crisis

The credit disbursal has been impacted by risk aversion in the banking system and weak demand. Though the lockdown was opened since June 08, 2020, the metropolitan regions which accounts for about 63 per cent of bank credit are still not open completely, hence credit pickup is weak, CARE said.

Referring to rise in deposits, said bank’s deposits rose by 25 per cent to approximately Rs 11,89,500 crore as of June 30, 2020 as compared to Rs 9,54,600 crore as of June 30, 2019. The deposits were at Rs 11,47,500 crore at end of March 2020.

The share of low cost deposits – Current account and Savings account (CASA) – in total deposits stood at around 40 per cent as of June 30, 2020, as compared to 39.7 per cent as of June 30, 2019 and 42.2 per cent as of March 31, 2020, bank added.