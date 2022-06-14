JUST IN

India the place to be in now, says HSBC India CEO Hitendra Dave
'We are in growth, customer acquisition, and balance-sheet expansion mode'

Topics
HSBC India | SMEs | IL&FS

Raghu Mohan 
Hitendra Dave
HSBC India’s Chief Executive Officer Hitendra Dave

HSBC wants to fortify its position as a full-service foreign bank in the country. It recently got the Competition Commission of India’s nod for acquiring L&T Mutual Fund for $425 million — the global financial conglomerate’s largest inorganic move after it gobbled up IL&FS Investsmart for Rs 1,311 crore over a decade ago. HSBC India’s Chief Executive Officer Hitendra Dave spoke to Raghu Mohan on the business model and the scope and scale of the group’s ambitions. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Tue, June 14 2022. 06:02 IST

