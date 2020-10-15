Indian Bank to pay subsidy, cash back to street vendors under PM SVANidhi

-
ALSO READ
Livelihood mission of 2014 has a few pointers for urban job scheme
Civil society wants 100-day guaranteed employment for urban poor
April 20 plan: Govt to meet with lenders on revival of economic activity
CPWD changes e-tendering process after 'malpractices' by its officers
FinMin may soon set up DFI as banks struggle to finance infra projects
-
Indian Bank on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), and Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) for payment of subsidy and cash incentives to street vendors under PM SVANidhi Scheme.
Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, Indian Bank said street vendors are a very important constituent in the urban economy and offer varied services to the public. They are engaged in productive activities for their livelihood.
ALSO READ: Indian Bank launches business mentoring programme to support MSMEs
"It is a privilege for the bank to associate with PM SVANidhi, which is a flagship scheme of the Government of India, in line with the agenda of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The bank has developed an integrated online system to make payments of interest subvention and cash incentives to all street vendor beneficiaries across the country directly to their Bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)," she said.
Meanwhile, the lender has completed a digitisation programme for Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), the Self-Employment Programme (SEP), Revolving Fund for SHGs, and Employment through skill development training and placement (EST&P).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU