Indian Bank unveils IB-eNote facility for paperless working environment

-
ALSO READ
Sitharaman launches doorstep banking initiative by public sector banks
Collection efficiency spikes in NBFCs, hopes of normalcy by Diwali: Report
S Krishnan takes charge as MD & CEO of state-owned Punjab & Sind Bank
Incentivising fund flow at affordable rates can rekindle investment: RBI
Covid-19: Phase-3 trial of COVAXIN to begin in Lucknow, Gorakhpur from Oct
-
: Public sector Indian Bank has
unveiled its IB-eNote facility, aimed at providing a paperless working environment and to improve the turnaround time considerably.
The initiative is expected to save costs on paper, printing and other administrative expenses.
The bank has customised SharePoint, one of the features provided by Microsoft Office.
The city based Bank's endeavour is to achieve greater efficiencies by empowering its human resources, a press release said, adding the launch of IB-eNote was in that direction.
"The bank has a strong technology backbone with state- of-the-art infrastructure enabling introduction and seamless functioning of many digital banking products like mobile mobile app, net banking," bank Managing Director Padmaja Chunduru said.
Indian Bank also unveiled 'Ind Guru', an e-learning platform for its employees that offers technology enabled solutions aimed at capacity building.
"With the successful amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank from April 1, Indian Bank has the strength and scale to come out with further innovations to improve offerings," the MD said.
Commenting on the launch of IB-eNote, Microsoft India MD Sashi Sridharan said "process automation and this digital workflow tool will be one among the many other initiatives of the bank to drive digital transformation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU