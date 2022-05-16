Indian lenders look to refinance Adani's stake acquisition in Ambuja, ACC

Indian lenders are looking to provide re-financing support to Adani group a few months down the line for the short term credit taken to acquire Swiss cement major Holcim's stake in Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC. While there are curbs on banks in India for directly funding takeovers and acquisitions, banks will assess any room for funding via overseas operations (branches and subsidiaries) when exposure review is done.

Such review of group exposures will happen as a prudent risk management step to understand implications of such a deal, bankers said. Foreign banks ...