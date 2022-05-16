JUST IN

Inflation will take time to moderate even after rate hikes: SBI Research

Business Standard

Indian lenders look to refinance Adani's stake acquisition in Ambuja, ACC

While there are curbs on banks for directly funding takeovers and acquisitions, banks will assess any room for funding via overseas branches and subsidiaries when exposure review is done

Adani Group | Ambuja Cement | Ambuja Cements ACC

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Indian lenders are looking to provide re-financing support to Adani group a few months down the line for the short term credit taken to acquire Swiss cement major Holcim's stake in Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC. While there are curbs on banks in India for directly funding takeovers and acquisitions, banks will assess any room for funding via overseas operations (branches and subsidiaries) when exposure review is done.

Such review of group exposures will happen as a prudent risk management step to understand implications of such a deal, bankers said. Foreign banks ...

First Published: Mon, May 16 2022. 20:26 IST

