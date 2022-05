Indian lenders look to refinance Adani's stake acquisition in Ambuja, ACC

Indian lenders are looking to provide re-financing support to Adani group a few months down the line for the short term credit taken to acquire Swiss cement major Holcim's stake in Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC. While there are curbs on banks in India for directly funding takeovers and acquisitions, banks will assess any room for funding via overseas operations (branches and subsidiaries) when exposure review is done.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.