IndusInd Bank gets regulatory clearance to buy IL&FS Securities Services

-
ALSO READ
IL&FS emergency board meet today to take a call on fundraising, assets sale
IL&FS mess shows why debt fund investors should watch out for credit risk
As IL&FS crisis deepens, here are top 10 developments in the unfolding saga
IL&FS mess highlights failure of key stakeholders, corporate governance
IL&FS seeks NCLT relief for arrangement with creditors to 40 group firms
-
IndusInd Bank on Wednesday informed the stock exchanges that it had received all regulatory approvals for its proposed acquisition of IL&FS Securities Services, a subsidiary of the embattled infrastructure financier IL&FS.
“Please be informed that further to the disclosures dated March 14, 2017, April 3, 2018, and June 26, 2018, on the above subject, the bank has now received the last of the regulatory approvals. Accordingly, all regulatory approvals for the acquisition of ISSL are now in place,” IndusInd said in its disclosure to bourses.
ALSO READ: Crisis-hit IL&FS may get a lifeline with LIC, SBI likely to increase stakes
The closure of the transaction was underway, subject to the fulfilment of all conditions precedent specified in the share-purchase agreement, the Mumbai-based bank said in its disclosure.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU