IndusInd Bank re-appoints Sumant Kathpalia as MD & CEO for 3 years

has approved the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as managing director and chief executive officer for three years with effect from March 24, 2023, the private lender informed exchanges.

The re-appointment is subject to approval from the lender’s shareholders and the Reserve Bank of India.

Kathpalia was appointed as MD & CEO of in March 2020.

“He is responsible for the Bank's overall business strategy & execution, financial management, managing investor relations, mergers & acquisitions, evaluation of inorganic growth opportunities, digitization, compliance and governance,” the bank said.

Prior to joining IndusInd Bank, Kathpalia had stints with Citibank, Bank of America and ABN Amro.