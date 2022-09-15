IndusInd Bank re-appoints Sumant Kathpalia as MD & CEO for 3 years

-
IndusInd Bank has approved the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as managing director and chief executive officer for three years with effect from March 24, 2023, the private lender informed exchanges.
The re-appointment is subject to approval from the lender’s shareholders and the Reserve Bank of India.
Kathpalia was appointed as MD & CEO of IndusInd Bank in March 2020.
“He is responsible for the Bank's overall business strategy & execution, financial management, managing investor relations, mergers & acquisitions, evaluation of inorganic growth opportunities, digitization, compliance and governance,” the bank said.
Prior to joining IndusInd Bank, Kathpalia had stints with Citibank, Bank of America and ABN Amro.
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 22:06 IST