IndusInd names two additional directors, appointment effective from Aug 10

-
ALSO READ
IndusInd Bank Q1 results: Margin disappointment weighs on stock
IndusInd Bank Q1 up by 24% at Rs 10.36 billion, asset quality falls
IndusInd Bank Q4 net jumps 27% to Rs 9.53 bn on higher interest income
Q4 results: NPA divergence a blip for IndusInd Bank; stock falls over 2%
Deutsche Bank shelves $4.6-bn India portfolio sale to IndusInd: Sources
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU