JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Going digital: Banking apps still preferred choice over mobile wallets
Business Standard

IndusInd names two additional directors, appointment effective from Aug 10

Akila Krishnakumar and Anil Tiwari are appointed as non-executive independent directors

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank

The board of IndusInd Bank has approved the appointment of two additional directors — Akila Krishnakumar and Anil Tiwari — as non-executive independent directors.

Their appointment is with effect from August 10, IndusInd Bank said in a BSE filing.

First Published: Sat, August 11 2018. 22:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements