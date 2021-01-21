Instamojo onboards more than 50% new recruits from Tier 2 and 3 towns

-
Fintech company Instamojo has ramped up hiring and on-boarded more than 50 per cent of its new hires from tier 2 and 3 cities and towns, across the last three months. The hiring was conducted across several verticals including tech, marketing and product teams. The company also introduced a permanent work-from-home flexi option where employees can choose to either work-from-home or office as per their convenience.
“The pandemic brought in an array of changes, not just impacting the economy but the way India Inc coped too. Geographical locations were no more a barrier, and with Covid-19 changing work norms across organisations, hiring also witnessed a 360-degree shift,” said Akash Gehani, co-founder and chief operating officer of Instamojo.
Candidates were hired and onboarded virtually. While this helped the firm widen its access to reach the right candidates, new hires had the benefit to work out of their hometowns and continue to contribute to the company. “With a current strength of around 140 employees, we are fairly well-staffed and aim to end the quarter with around 160 employees,” said Gehani.
A year since the pandemic, India Inc has now become accustomed to the new normal which also introduced the trend of remote hiring. With no barriers of location, Instamojo had access to a wider pool of talent to choose from, especially for technical roles. With an employee strength of 140 people across the country, the recent hiring cycle saw new hires from small towns such as Krishnagiri, Kolar, Dehradun and Sitapur.
Gehani said the flexibility at work is an essential feature today, while employees look for options to maintain a work-life balance. Along with the introduction of the permanent work-from-home feature, Gehani said the company plan to continue, following the work from anywhere policy, with its office space open and accessible to all employees.
With the rapidly increasing rate of digital adoption, Instamojo is on a mission to transform micro-businesses into digitally independent entrepreneurs. Through the pandemic, the company introduced several products to address the timely need of small businesses that were grappling to survive and consequently recorded a 25 per cent growth in merchant base. Instamojo recently raised a pre-Series C funding to expand their business and enter overseas markets.
