Insurance companies yet to see fire sale of high-value life policies
Credit growth of banks accelerates 16.8% in December quarter: RBI
Rupee recovers from 82.95 per dollar on likely heavy USD sales by RBI
Insurance companies yet to see fire sale of high-value life policies

Expect higher sales of such policies in March

Insurance | Policy rates | tax administration

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Many life insurance companies are yet to see a sharp spike in the sale of high-value policies as was widely expected in the aftermath of the government’s decision to tax income from insurance policies having an aggregate premium above Rs 5 lakh in a year. This is for policies issued on or after April 1, 2023.

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 19:35 IST

