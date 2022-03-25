JUST IN

Gold, asset devaluation pulls India's forex reserve down by $2.597 bn

Business Standard

Investment bankers see 58% decline in earnings, shows data

Most companies had to hit pause on their fund-raising plans amid a sharp fall in the stocks, more so for those in the broader market.

Topics
Investment Banks | initial public offering (IPO) | Capital markets

Samie Modak & Sundar Sethuraman  |  Mumbai 

After witnessing a dream December quarter, investment bankers had a hard wake-up call as the equity capital market (ECM) fee pool shrank dramatically in the March quarter on the back of uncertainties created by the US Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening and Russia-Ukraine crisis.

ECM fees is the amount pocketed by investment bankers for handling initial public offerings (IPOs), rights issues, and other forms of share sales. According to Refinitiv, a global data provider, the ECM fee pool for India for the current quarter (until March 18) stands at $29.3 million, 58 ...

First Published: Fri, March 25 2022. 23:36 IST

