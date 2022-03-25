Investment bankers see 58% decline in earnings, shows data

After witnessing a dream December quarter, investment bankers had a hard wake-up call as the equity capital market (ECM) fee pool shrank dramatically in the March quarter on the back of uncertainties created by the US Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening and Russia-Ukraine crisis.

ECM fees is the amount pocketed by investment bankers for handling initial public offerings (IPOs), rights issues, and other forms of share sales. According to Refinitiv, a global data provider, the ECM fee pool for India for the current quarter (until March 18) stands at $29.3 million, 58 ...