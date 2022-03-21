IPV launches Physis Capital with fund size of $50 mn for startups

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), an angel investment platform, has announced the launch of a new $50 million fund to promote startups raising early capital.

The fund called Physis Capital has the option of financing another $25 million and aims to have its first close at $20 million, said the company.

Physis Capital will build a portfolio of 15-20 startups with an average ticket size of $2.5 million and it will start deploying capital after the first close. It is in the final stage of the registration process and is awaiting approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

“As an angel platform, we have led some of the most well-known and big seed and Series A rounds. Our aim is now to solidify our leadership position in the growth capital investment segment. This fund is for investing in select Pre-Series A to Series B startups, to enable their success through an integrated ecosystem, consisting of technical, operational, business and strategic mentorship and support along with funding,” said Vinay Bansal, partner at Physis Capital.

Physis Capital will invest in sectors like vertical commerce, consumer tech, social/content creator, B2B SaaS and Enterprise tech. It will identify multi-baggers from its IPV portfolio. Up to 50% of the fund size will be deployed in backing proven winners from the IPV portfolio.

“We have built robust practices at IPV. Our due diligence is considered a benchmark in the industry and well respected by even the strongest VC firms. On the startups’ side, we have deep relationships with top e-cells, incubators and other angel networks, which makes us confident of high quality startups inflow,” said Ankur Mittal at Partner, Physis Capital.

According to a latest report by Nasscom, IPV was announced as one of the most active angel platforms in India in 2021. With Physis Capital, it is expected to disrupt the growth funding stage as the scale and size of investment is likely to go up.

Mitesh Shah, Partner, Physis Capital says, “IPV is on a great run for the last 4 years. We have backed Unicorns, Soonicorns and fast growing startups. With a demonstrated track record of generating returns and making angel investment mainstream, our aim is now to bring our expertise and leverage our strengths in building Physis Capital as one of the most successful VC funds from India.”