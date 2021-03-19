Irdai asks insurers to facilitate Covid vaccination of policyholders

-
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has asked all insurance companies to facilitate vaccination of their policyholders, who fall in the eligible category, against the Covid-19 virus. The regulator also asked insurers to provide adequate publicity around the process and make special arrangements for the policyholders so that maximum number of people are inoculated.
In a letter to the insurance companies, the regulator has asked them to make special arrangements to facilitate vaccination of the eligible policyholders either as a group or individually either at a government facility or private facilities as per the option of the policyholders.
The regulator said insurers may create awareness among policyholders about vaccination through effective communication via SMS or email. And, they may assist the policyholder as a group to get vaccinated in an orderly manner by assisting them and making advance arrangements by pre-booking slots. Also, they have to be reminded of the second shot of the vaccine.
Furthermore, the insurers should make arrangements to vaccinate their agents and employees.
