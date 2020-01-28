Irdai issues norms to protect group policyholders of merging PSBs

The insurance regulator has come up with guidelines to protect the interests of group insurance policyholders of merging state-run The regulator said upon the merger of public sector (PSBs), group health of customers of the merged shall continue to be serviced by the insurer till the end of the policy period.

"The insurance companies shall make suitable arrangements with the acquiring banks to this effect," said the the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai)



The regulator has also said the arrangements of the merged banks can be continued with the respective insurance companies for a period of twelve months from the date of merger, subject to willingness of the acquiring bank to function as the corporate agent for the respective insurance firms.

Moreover, has said a bank in its capacity as a group organizer may have group insurance arrangements with any number of insurance firms. Also, at the end of the current policy period of the group insurance policy, the acquiring bank may continue with the same group insurance policy with the same insurance firm. And, the acquiring bank may also simultaneously continue to have insurance coverage for its existing customers with its existing insurance company.