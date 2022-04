Irdai may go for 100% FDI in 'new' insurance biz to expand scope of sector

For insurance intermediaries, like brokerages and others, who bring together customers and insurance firms, 100 per cent foreign investment is allowed. Speaking at an event of the insurance industry in Mumbai last week, Debasish Panda, the new chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said he plans to work ...

The insurance regulator may allow 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in new lines of insurance business to expand the scope of the sector. At present, the upper limit for FDI is 74 per cent into companies that write insurance cover.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.