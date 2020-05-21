It will be a long road to recovery from Covid-19: Axis Bank chief

At a time when asset quality of Indian banking sector was about to peak out, Covid-19 severely impacted the outlook. Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO of Axis Bank, in an email interview with Shreepad S Aute and Subrata Panda, said that the pandemic’s impact across the sector will result in systemic-level stress.

He also dwelt on other topics such as the stimulus package announced by the government, and risk aversion by banks. Edited Excerpts: How soon do you see things getting to normal for Axis Bank and for the entire economy? There is a lot of discussion on whether we will have ...