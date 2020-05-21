JUST IN
Cyclone Amphan LIVE: This is bigger disaster than coronavirus, says Mamata

Cyclone Amphan update: Stay tuned with Business Standard on cyclone Amphan landfall, cyclone alert, weather update and more

New Delhi 

A woman dries clay demon masks on a roadside as dark clouds gather over the city ahead of landfall by Cyclone Amphan, on the outskirt of Bhubaneswar. Photo: PTI
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates: The extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan made a landfall close to Sundarbans between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) on Wednesday afternoon, washing away bridges connecting Indian islands to the mainland and uprooting trees and electricity poles in six-and-a-half hours of monstrous fury that left Kolkata and most of south Bengal pulverised. With the wind speed of up to 185 kmph, the cyclone claimed 10 to 12 lives in West Bengal and over 5,500 houses were destroyed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the impact of Amphan was worse than the coronavirus pandemic and claimed that there could have been Rs 1 trillion worth of damage due to the cyclone in the region. Over 500,000 people had been taken to shelters in West Bengal and over 100,000 in Odisha.

