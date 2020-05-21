- Why Trump's plan to put restrictions on H-1B visa may not help US workers
- Covid-19 Factoid: India's cured cases are growing faster than total tally
- Cyclone Amphan: Mamata Banerjee says damages could be worth Rs 1 trillion
- UPSC to declare new dates for civil services prelims exam on June 5
- SC issues notice on fresh pleas challenging constitutional validity of CAA
- Kids shows draw record viewers but fail to cheer advertisers
- Only 6.39% Covid-19 cases needed hospital support; recovery rate now at 40%
- UP arranges for 1,000 special trains as migrants arrive in droves
- Does garlic cure Covid-19? Find out using IIT Kanpur's fake news buster
- Top headlines: Domestic flights resume Monday, Ola lays off 1,400 staff
Cyclone Amphan LIVE: This is bigger disaster than coronavirus, says Mamata
Cyclone Amphan update: Stay tuned with Business Standard on cyclone Amphan landfall, cyclone alert, weather update and more
Topics
Cyclone | Cyclone in Odisha | weather forecasts
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A woman dries clay demon masks on a roadside as dark clouds gather over the city ahead of landfall by Cyclone Amphan, on the outskirt of Bhubaneswar. Photo: PTI
Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates: The extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan made a landfall close to Sundarbans between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) on Wednesday afternoon, washing away bridges connecting Indian islands to the mainland and uprooting trees and electricity poles in six-and-a-half hours of monstrous fury that left Kolkata and most of south Bengal pulverised. With the wind speed of up to 185 kmph, the cyclone claimed 10 to 12 lives in West Bengal and over 5,500 houses were destroyed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the impact of Amphan was worse than the coronavirus pandemic and claimed that there could have been Rs 1 trillion worth of damage due to the cyclone in the region. Over 500,000 people had been taken to shelters in West Bengal and over 100,000 in Odisha.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on cyclone Amphan and weather updates
or reload the browser
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More