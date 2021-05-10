Jose Kattoor named RBI Executive Director with effect from May 4

-
ALSO READ
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
Sebi's new free float norms and what it means for LIC IPO: Explained
5 opt out of race for RBI deputy governor's post
RBI constitutes six-member panel headed by former ED to review ARCs
'Father of banking reforms': Ex-RBI governor M Narasimham passes away at 94
-
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it has promoted Jose J. Kattoor as Executive Director (ED) with effect from May 04, 2021.
He will look after the Human Resource Management Department, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department and Rajbhasha Department.
Prior to this, Kattoor was the regional director for Karnataka, heading the Bengaluru regional office of the RBI.
In his last assignment in Mumbai, he was in charge of communication. In his career of three decades with the central bank, Kattoor has served in communication, human resource management, financial inclusion, supervision, currency management and other areas in the Reserve Bank. RBI has now 13 executive directors, including one chief financial officer.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU