Jose Kattoor named RBI Executive Director with effect from May 4

The on Monday said it has promoted Jose J. Kattoor as Executive Director (ED) with effect from May 04, 2021.

He will look after the Human Resource Management Department, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department and Rajbhasha Department.

Prior to this, Kattoor was the regional director for Karnataka, heading the Bengaluru regional office of the RBI.

In his last assignment in Mumbai, he was in charge of communication. In his career of three decades with the central bank, Kattoor has served in communication, human resource management, financial inclusion, supervision, currency management and other areas in the Reserve Bank. RBI has now 13 executive directors, including one chief financial officer.