Karur Vysya Bank MD and CEO P R Seshadri resigns citing personal reasons

The Board of Directors of the Bank accepted the resignation on the day and he will be relieved from services on March 31, based on his request

Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

P R Seshadri, managing director and CEO of Karur Vysya Bank, resigned from the position citing personal reasons, the Bank informed the exchanges on Saturday. It said Seshadri submitted his resignation through a letter. The Board of Directors of the Bank accepted the resignation on the day and he will be relieved from services on March 31, based on his request. He was appointed as the MD and CEO in September, 2017.
First Published: Sun, January 05 2020. 01:01 IST

