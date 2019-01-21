Kotak Mahindra Bank consolidated Q3 net up 13.5 % to Rs 1,844 crore

Private lender Bank reported 13.5 per cent rise in its third quarter (Q3) consolidated net profit on account of higher interest and fee income. The asset quality of the bank’s loan book also improved during the quarter.

Profit after tax at the consolidated level rose to Rs 1,844 crore for the quarter ended December 2018 (Q3FY19), from Rs 1,624 crore in the year-ago period (Q3FY18).

Total consolidated income rose 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 11,347 crore, said the bank in a filing to the exchanges on Monday.

At the standalone level, the bank reported a 23 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,291 crore, against Rs 1,053 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances on a consolidated basis, fell to 1.89 per cent for the quarter, against 2.01 per cent in the year-ago quarter and 1.91 per cent in the previous September quarter.

Net NPA stood at 0.67 per cent for the present quarter, against 0.94 per cent in the year-ago quarter and 0.73 per cent in the September quarter.

Consolidated net interest margin for the December 2018 quarter stood at 4.26 per cent, against 4.23 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated capital adequacy ratio including profits stood at 18.7 per cent in Q3 from 18.4 per cent a year ago.

Advances, on a standalone basis, as on December 2018, were up by 23 per cent to Rs 1.96 trillion against Rs 1.59 trillion as on December 2017.

For the standalone bank, average savings deposits during the quarter grew by 34 per cent to Rs 73,958 crore, while average current account deposits were up 19 per cent to Rs 29,607 crore.

As a result, the ratio of current and savings accounts, which are low-cost sources of funds, to total deposits grew from 46.7 per cent a year ago to 50.7 per cent in December 2018.

The bank’s stock was trading at Rs 1,261 on BSE at the time of filing the copy.

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant shareholding in Business Standard