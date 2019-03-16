Kotak Mahindra Bank elevates KVS Manian, Gaurang Shah as board directors

-
ALSO READ
No interim relief for Kotak Mahindra Bank from Bombay HC
Kotak Mahindra Bank consolidated Q3 net up 13.5% to Rs 1,844 crore
ING sells 0.67% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank; stock rises over 2%
Kotak group firms, RattanIndia lend Rs 5 bn to Bengaluru housing project
Bombay High Court defers Kotak vs RBI matter to April 1
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU