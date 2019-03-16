Kotak Mahindra Bank elevates KVS Manian, Gaurang Shah as board directors

JUST IN
BS Reporter 

Kotak Mahindra Bank has appointed KVS Manian and Gaurang Shah as whole-time directors for a three-year term effective from the date of approval from the Reserve Bank of India. The appointment of Manian and Shah is also subject to share­holders’ approval, the bank informed the BSE. Manian is currently working as the president - corporate, investment bank. Shah is the president- group chief risk officer of the bank.
First Published: Sat, March 16 2019. 03:23 IST

