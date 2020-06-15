JUST IN
Don't decriminalise, fix financial limits for cheque bounce: Bank union
Lakshmi Vilas Bank received LoI from Clix Capital for 51% stake purchase

The proposed transaction is subject to completion of due diligence, and to regulatory and other customary approvals

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) has received a preliminary, non-binding letter of intent (Loi) from Clix Capital Services Private Limited & Clix Finance India Private Limited dated June 12. The private-equity player, through its non-banking financial arm Clix Capital, may lead the deal as it looks to buy over 51 per cent stake in the lender.

The Bank today said that it has received preliminary, non-binding letter of intent (Loi) from Clix Capital Services PVt Limited & Clix Finance India Pvt dated June 12, which the Board of Directors of the Bank has considered for further processing in their meeting held today (Monday, June 15).

The proposed transaction is subject to completion of due diligence, which the Bank and the intending parties will be carrying out and will be subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

If the discussions between the contracting parties are successful and definitive agreements are executed, the bank will make appropriate disclosures as required under the provisions of applicable law, LVB said.
First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 14:30 IST

