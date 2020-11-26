Lakshmi Vilas Bank's Rs 318.2 cr worth of Tier-II bonds to be written down

Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s Tier-II bonds worth Rs 318.2 crore will be written down before its amalgamation with DBS Bank India comes into effect from Friday (November 27). The step is part of the move to absorb non-performing assets.
The Reserve Bank of India, in its communication to the bank, pointed to rules for writing down Basel-III-compliant Tier-II bonds.
Anil Gupta, vice-president and sector head, financial sector ratings, ICRA, said RBI had set a precedence with the proposed write-off as it was the first time a Tier-II bond was being written off. Investors should factor in the risk in Basel-III instruments, as these instruments could be completely written off in case the bank gets into trouble. “We expect the risk premiums for such instruments to increase for weaker private banks to increase, given this event”, he added.
If the authorities decide to reconstitute or amalgamate the bank with any other lender under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, such an entity would be deemed non-viable or approaching non-viability. The pre-specified trigger and trigger at the point of non-viability for write-down of the bonds will be activated. The bonds shall be written down before amalgamation.
ALSO READ: YES Bank money-laundering case: ED arrests Cox & Kings promoter Kerkar
“The Reserve Bank of India, vide its letter dated November 26, has advised the need to fully write down the Series-VIII (Rs 78.1 crore), Series IX (Rs 140.1 crore), and Series X (Rs100 crore) Basel-III-compliant Tier-II bonds before the amalgamation comes into effect,” the bank said in a notification to stock exchanges.
The entire amount of the paid-up share capital and reserves and surplus, including the balances in the share/securities premium account of the transferor bank (LVB), stand written off.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU