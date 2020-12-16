Lakshmi Vilas Bank will finally delist from bourses on December 18

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) has decided to delist. The Bank, which was amalgamated with DBS Bank India last month, said today that the trading in its equity shares will be withdrawn (delisted) with effect from December 18, 2020 pursuant to a gazette notification dated November 25, issued by Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.
It may be noted, the scheme of amalgamation (LVB with DBS Bank India) was implemented under the special powers of the Government of India and RBI under Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, India.
After the Cabinet approval on November 25, the scheme was notified and came into effect on November 27.
Due to mounting pressure caused by a spike in NPAs and losses, the regulator has decided to amalgamate the bank with DBS, stating that the move would provide immediate stability to LVB and safeguard ots depositors.
However, shareholders and bondholders of the Bank moved court against the amalgamation.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU