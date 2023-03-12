JUST IN
FDIC, US Fed discuss fund to backstop deposits if more banks fail
Bank of Baroda plans to divest 49% stake in credit card subsidiary
SBV with Massachusetts branches seized by FDIC as depositors pull cash
ICICI Bank given time till Sept 2024 to pare stake in ICICI Lombard
Bank credit grows 15.5% YoY in Feb 24 fortnight to Rs 134.5 trillion
REC board okays Rs 1.2 trillion market borrowing programme for 2023-24
Citi appoints Bhanu Vohra as head for commercial banking in India
State Bank of India raises Rs 3,717 cr from its third AT1 bond sale
Industry's share of non-food bank credit hits record low of 26.6%
HDFC Bank to launch revamped payments, banking application soon
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
FDIC, US Fed discuss fund to backstop deposits if more banks fail
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Lenders to miss March-end deadline to resolve key insolvency cases

Once an account is settled with the highest bidder paying their bid amount, then it frees part of bank's locked fund in an account which could be used for lending purposes

Topics
Indian lenders | funds | Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Bank
(Photo: Reuters)

Indian lenders are set to miss March-end deadline to resolve several key bankruptcy accounts including Reliance Capital and Videocon Industries resulting in blockage of funds worth over Rs 1 trillion.

The banks were targeting to conclude the entire process by March-end so that they can resolve these accounts. Other unresolved accounts include Future Retail, Lanco Amarkantak, Reliance Broadcast, and Srei Infrastructure Finance. "Even though the higher bidder in some of the cases has been identified, it would be difficult to close the case in March due to litigation," said a banker. Once an account is settled with the highest bidder paying their bid amount, then it frees part of bank's locked fund in an account which could be used for lending purposes.

Lenders said in Videocon Industries account, their claims worth Rs 63,000 crore is pending resolution with Twin Star Holding, a promoter entity of Vedanta group, making the highest bid of Rs 3,000 crore. The case is pending in the Supreme Court after Twin Star appealed against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal staying it's offer. The matter is pending in Supreme Court since January 2022.

In Reliance Capital account, lenders are awaiting fate of an appeal filed by Torrent group against a NCLAT order which ordered a second auction.

Torrent emerged as the highest bidder in first auction with an offer of Rs 8,640 crore. The company was sent for debt resolution under IBC in November 2021 after it defaulted on loans worth Rs 24,000 crore. Lenders are also seeking to sell land assets of Reliance Communications in Navi Mumbai after their efforts to auction the company was marred by litigation. Lenders had referred the company to bankruptcy court after it defaulted to loans worth Rs 45,000 crore.

Similarly, lenders with exposure of Rs 25,000 crore in Future group companies have started the bankruptcy process against Future Retail and Future Enterprises and planning to complete the process by September this year.

In the case of electricity generator, Lanco Amarkantak, government owned PFC and REC, SJVN and DVC have made an offer of Rs 3,000 crore outbidding Reliance and Adani groups.

Among the resolved cases, the NCLT cleared acquisition of Jaypee Infratech by Mumbai based Suraksha group thus resolving dues of over Rs 23,000 crore. Two long pending accounts --Lavasa Corporation and Reliance Naval Defence was also resolved but with very low recovery for the banks.

Work in Progress

  • Videocon Industries
  • Future Retail
  • Reliance Capital
  • Lanco Amarkantak
  • Srei Infrastructure

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian lenders

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 11:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.