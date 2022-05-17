JUST IN

Lenders to get 10-15 bps margin gains from rate hike, says report
RBI repo rate hike: Higher yields leave Centre and states concerned
Eye on target: Fears of high inflation prompted RBI's off-cycle meeting
Impact of RBI's repo rate hike on borrowers, investors and the economy
Lending rates set to rise; interest rates on deposits may also move up
Repo rate hike to liquidity surplus, here're the key parameters of RBI MPC
Real estate, auto companies to bear the brunt of interest rate hikes
RBI shocker sends market into a tizzy; benchmark indices plunge 2.3%
Bond yield shoots up; another interest rate hike likely in June
RBI raises repo rate by 40 bps in surprise move; CRR increased by 50 bps
You are here: Home » Finance » RBI Policy » News

Indian lenders look to refinance Adani's stake acquisition in Ambuja, ACC

State-run banks post 81% rise in Q4 profit; NII up 18.5% to Rs 70,825 cr

Business Standard

Liquidity mop-up from secondary market resumes amid rising bond yields

According to latest data, the RBI has conducted open market operations in the last week of April and in the first week of May

Topics
Liquidity | Reserve Bank of India | Shaktikanta Das

Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

Amid rising bond yields and expectation of liquidity infusion measures by the market participants, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started absorbing liquidity from the secondary market, albeit in small amounts. According to latest data, the RBI has conducted open market operations in the last week of April and in the first week of May.

In April, it sold bonds worth Rs 870 crore while during the first week of May it sold Rs 1,700 crore to suck out liquidity. The liquidity absorption from the secondary market through open market operations resumed after a gap – since ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Liquidity

First Published: Tue, May 17 2022. 06:02 IST

`
.