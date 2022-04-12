Listed commercial banks likely to report 77% rise in Q4 net profit

Listed commercial banks are expected to report about 77 per cent growth in net profit year-on-year for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, predominantly on an uptick in credit offtake and a lower burden of provisions for stressed assets.

The combined profit after tax (net profit) of the 17 banks under review is expected to grow to Rs 42,013 crore for Q4FY22 from Rs 23,747 crore in Q4FY21, according to estimates by broking houses Bloomberg has compiled. Net revenues — net interest income (NII) plus other incomes comprising fees and treasury gains — is estimated to grow ...