JUST IN

Decline in bad loans to improve profitability of banks: Report
False allegations against officials in Lonavala FIR: Kotak Mahindra Bank
Moody's maintains 'stable' outlook for Indian banks on recovering economy
Exim Bank plans to raise $3 billion through overseas bonds in FY23
FM to meet PSBs' heads on Apr 23 to nudge them for credit expansion
Policy review pragmatic, indicates RBI's concerns on inflation: Bankers
RBI imposes penalties of Rs 93 lakh each on Axis and IDBI Bank
Reserve Bank of India nod to banks to open digital banking units
RBI imposes curbs on Shushruti Souharda Sahakara Bank Niyamita
RBI issues guidelines for banks to set up 24X7 digital banking units
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Reserve Bank introduces principles for mid, large NBFCs

Business Standard

Listed commercial banks likely to report 77% rise in Q4 net profit

The combined profit after tax (net profit) of the 17 banks under review is expected to grow to Rs 42,013 crore for Q4FY22

Topics
Banks | Q4 Results

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Listed commercial banks are expected to report about 77 per cent growth in net profit year-on-year for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, predominantly on an uptick in credit offtake and a lower burden of provisions for stressed assets.

The combined profit after tax (net profit) of the 17 banks under review is expected to grow to Rs 42,013 crore for Q4FY22 from Rs 23,747 crore in Q4FY21, according to estimates by broking houses Bloomberg has compiled. Net revenues — net interest income (NII) plus other incomes comprising fees and treasury gains — is estimated to grow ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Banks

First Published: Tue, April 12 2022. 06:01 IST

`
.