Madhavan Aravamuthan appointed new chairman of Fairfax-backed CSB Bank

Madhavan Aravamuthan was on Monday appointed the new chairman of Fairfax-backed CSB Bank. He is an independent director of the bank since December 13, 2018.
Aravamuthan is a seasoned banker, having served at the Reserve Bank of India for over 37 years in various areas and capacities.
He is a post graduate in Economics from Madras University and a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.
His skill set includes a deep knowledge of IT systems, payment and settlement systems, offsite surveillance of banks, etc.
He was earlier on the board of the erstwhile Bank of Rajasthan as an additional director, appointed by Reserve Bank of India.
