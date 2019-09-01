Market salary for a few in a public sector bank could be a chimera

The government’s decision to hire a chief risk officer (CRO) for public sector banks (PSBs), from the private sector for a market-linked salary, won’t be an easy task to pull off when the managing director (MD) of the bank earns a pittance compared with his private sector counterpart.

The possibility is that high calibre chief risk officers in the private sector banks already earn Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore, whereas even State Bank of India (SBI) chairman could be earning less than Rs 30 lakh, but there are some other perks for PSB chiefs, such as sprawling accommodation in ...