Max Life partners with Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to offer life insurance

Through this tie-up, the two firms aim to financially secure the lives of TMB's customers across 500 bank branches by offering a comprehensive suite of savings, protection and retirement plans

Topics
Max Life | Tamilnad Mercantile Bank | Max Life Insurance

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, TMB
Founded in 1921, TMB has a strong foothold in Southern India and has been one of the early adopters of modernization in the private banking industry

Max Life Insurance Company and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank have collaborated to offer the former's life insurance products to the bank's customers.

Through this partnership, Max Life and TMB aim to financially secure the lives of TMB’s customers across 500 bank branches by offering a comprehensive suite of savings, protection and retirement plans.

“Our partnership with Max Life will pave the way for the bank's customers to access and avail innovative life insurance products through 500-plus branches, and digital channels as well. Max Life has established itself as a customer-centric, quality-focused insurer; we are confident that this partnership will create long-term value for our customers. The initiative is part of our sustained efforts to help each customer achieve a stable financial future for himself and his loved ones,” said S Krishnan, managing director and chief executive officer, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank.

Founded in 1921, TMB has a strong foothold in Southern India and has been one of the early adopters of modernisation in the private banking industry, the company said. In partnership with Max Life, it also aim to provide superior digital servicing experience to its customer base by leveraging Max Life’s digital tools and platforms.

“We are confident that this partnership will enable greater financial protection for TMB’s customers and address their evolving needs. Our customer centric approach and wide array of products including our latest offering, Max Life Smart Wealth Advantage Guarantee Plan, or, ‘SWAG’* will provide financial planning solutions to TMB’s customers catering to their life stage needs. We are heavily focused on ensuring that superior digital experiences are provided to our customers, as part of our collective philosophy,” said V Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director, Max Life.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 19:45 IST

