Merger of PSBs: Tech integration may take 1 year, says Syndicate Bank's MD

Despite using Oracle's core banking solutions (CBS), the versions used by Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank are different. As technology integration emerges as a critical factor in ensuring a successful merger, Syndicate Bank's MD & CEO Mrutyunjay Mahapatra tells Debasis Mohapatra that despite differences, there is a lot of synergy between the two banks.

Edited excerpts: What kind of challenges that the merger of Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank is likely to face in terms of technology integration? There are two ways of looking at this. First is integrating the database, product ...