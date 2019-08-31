Merger will put together banks' strength: Andhra Bank's J Packirisamy

Andhra Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer J Packirisamy speaks to Somesh Jha on merger with Union Bank and Andhra Bank. Edited excerpts: How do you see the announcement? It’s good as the ability to service people and to deploy technology faster will improve. There will be cost rationalisation.

We all are operating similar products and serving indian clients so putting together the strength helps. There is always some skepticism among employees regarding merger... Nowadays, measures are taken to keep employees in focus and care is taken to see that ...