MFIs could lose Rs 1,500 cr on foregoing moratorium interest on interest

The industry will lose out nearly Rs 1,500 crore if it has to forgo interest on interest on the six-month moratorium they have provided on loans.

“The interest component for the industry during the six months’ moratorium on loan outstanding of about Rs 2.3 trillion comes to around Rs 27,500 crore. Of this, the component of interest on interest would be nearly Rs 1,500 crore,” said Manoj Nambiar, chairman, MFIN ( Institutions Network).

In view of interest payable on interest, a substantial number of rural borrowers are already on course to repay their dues. In fact, the MFI sector expects to recover close to 50 per cent of dues in June.

“When we interacted with our customers, we informed them about the cost associated with the moratorium. Several borrowers preferred repaying to seeking moratorium,” said Nambiar.

The industry apprehends that the waiver of interest on interests would distort credit culture and might encourage borrowers who can pay to defer their repayments.





“The MFIs should also get interest waiver on their borrowings from banks and financial institutions, otherwise they will be hit hard and many may post losses,” said P Satish, Executive Director, Sa-Dhan, a representative body of MFIs.

In March, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had initially came out with dispensation of three months’ moratorium and later extended it to six months to protect borrowers on account of the slowdown in economic activity due to Covid-19.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court had said that it was not considering a complete waiver of interest but was only concerned that postponement of interest shouldn't accrue further interest on it.

Support package for small MFIs

The industry is pitching for a relief package for small microfinance organisations thatare finding it difficult to sustain in absence of credit support.

In a representation to the Union ministry. Sa-Dhan said that of the 96 small MFIs, 60 need equity support. It suggested equity support of Rs 10 crore each, or an amount proportionate to their loan portfolios. The remaining 36 MFIs are either societies, trusts or cooperatives. They would require a package of about Rs 520 crore, Sa-Dhan has said.

The industry body has also sought long-term loans of Rs 10-20 crore with 5-7 years' repayment period. The total requirement for such credit support would be around Rs 1,600 crore.

Sa-Dhan has also sought support for small MFIs to enable them to pay office rent and utility bills during the lockdown period, along with 50 per cent support for three months post lockdown. Further, salaries paid to employees and their provident fund contribution may be reimbursed fully for the period of lockdown and 50 per cent for three months beyond, according to the representation. The cost of this relief package is pegged at about Rs 140 crore.

As on December 31, 2019, NBFC-MFIs had about Rs 67,320 crore. About 80 per cent of MFIs, which fall in the small and mid-sized category, don’t have investment grade rating, which makes them ineligible to avail most benefits out of the government relief package.