JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Low valuations, weak market appetite, liquidity woes hurt new InvITs
Business Standard

JM Financial raises Rs 770 crore through qualified institutional placement

Nearly 110 million shares of the company were issued at Rs 70 per share under the QIP programme

Topics
JM Financial

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

tax money
Nearly 110 million shares of the company were issued at Rs 70 per share under the QIP programme

JM Financial on Monday announced it has raised Rs 770 crore via a qualified institutional placement (QIP) programme. The company said the issue was subscribed by both domestic, as well as foreign investors.

Nearly 110 million shares of the company were issued at Rs 70 per share under the QIP programme. Shares of JM Financial on Monday closed at Rs 73, down nearly 2 per cent. At the last closing price, the company was valued at Rs 6,145 crore.

ALSO READ: Widen MSME scheme ambit: Private lenders to FM Nirmala Sitharaman

“The equity fundraise further strengthens our balance sheet amid the uncertainties related to Covid-19 by augmenting our existing cash and cash equivalents, which stood at Rs 3,412 crore as of March 31, 2020. The capital raise also provides us the ability to leverage the capital to tap into the growth opportunities at an appropriate time,” said Vishal Kampani, managing director, JM Financial Group.
First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 01:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU