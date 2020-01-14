Inflation expert Michael Patra to be new deputy governor of RBI

Michael Debabrata Patra, has been appointed as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor for three years. The post fell vacant after Viral Acharya resigned on July 23.

Patra, as executive director of the central bank was heading the Monetary Policy department, his core area of expertise and something with which he was closely associated since March 2006. With his appointment, the RBI now has four deputy governors.

In all possibility, Patra will be given the charge of the monetary policy department, from the current deputy governor B P Kanungo, while the executive director in charge of the monetary policy department would be the new inductee in the committee.

Patra is much loved among his colleagues in research and monetary policy department. He is always seen next to the RBI governor in policy press conferences answering critical technical questions in a lucid manner. Patra prefers staying off the limelight. However, when it comes to media workshops on monetary policy matters he is always there to communicate the complex work of policy making in a simple, easy manner.

Soft spoken, articulate, and celebrated for his disciplined and original research work, Patra is known to take hawkish stance who constantly prefers rate hikes. However, he advocated rate cuts after Shaktikanta Das became the governor of the RBI, anticipating a slowdown in growth.

A key architect of the inflation targeting framework, Patra was jubilant when the first inflation print came within the RBI target range. If the target range of 2-6 per cent is breached for three successive quarters, then the RBI will have to give in writing to the government why it failed to contain inflation. While that is unlikely to happen, even as inflation has hit a five year high of 7.35 per cent in December, Patra’s expertise in handling the inflation would be much required at a time when the RBI is grappling with a growth slowdown, which requires rate cuts and liquidity support even as that threatens to push up inflation even further.

Patra is a career central banker and has worked in various other departments, including in the Department of Economic Analysis and Policy in charge of international finance, money and banking. Patra joined the central bank in 1985 and was Senior Advisor To India’s Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Besides, Patra received professional training at the IMF Institute on Financial Programming and Policy and at the Centre for Central Banking Studies, Bank of England.

Patra, aged 59, is a Fellow of the Harvard University where he undertook post doctoral research in the area of financial stability. He has a Ph.D. in Economics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai. His Ph.D. thesis was entitled “The Role of Invisibles in India’s Balance of Payments: A Structural Approach”.