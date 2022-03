Micro, small and medium enterprises staring at enduring financial distress

The scheme was rolled out in May 2020 as part of a relief package for micro, small, medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) at a time when they were reeling from stress caused by the pandemic. The committee’s announcement was not unexpected, for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said so in her Budget speech — but this lifeline was to be alive ...

Last week, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry made a case for extending the repayment period under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) up to seven to eight years, from the current three to four years.

