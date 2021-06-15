Mobile banking application experiencing technical issues, says HDFC Bank

-
Country's largest private sector lender HDFC on Tuesday said its mobile banking application is experiencing some issues.
In a statement, the bank said, "We are experiencing some issues on the MobileBanking App. We are looking into this on priority and will update shortly."
"Customers are requested to please use NetBanking to complete their transaction. Regret the inconvenience caused".
This is not the first time that the bank is facing an outage. In the past too, the lender, on multiple occasions, has faced outages with regards to mobile banking, internet banking, and other platforms.
In fact, the lender was pulled by the banking regulator, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), because of these outages and prohibited from rolling out any new digital offerings as well as any new credit cards.
In a recent analyst call, the MD&CEO of the bank, Sashidhar Jagdishan, said the bank continues to work with the RBI to resolve the issue and at the same time build more robust platforms.
“While tech-outages are a normal business risk for any bank/ financial company, bank could have built a system to ensure faster recovery here," Jagdishan said.
