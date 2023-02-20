JUST IN
Motilal Oswal AMC introduces new features in SWP; calls it 'FAB' plan
Banks, financial institutions should safeguard banking security, says RBI
Motilal Oswal AMC introduces new features in SWP; calls it 'FAB' plan

At the heart of this offering is the company's vision to give investors more control when planning their long-term financial goals and lifestyle choices

Karthik Jerome  |  New Delhi 

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, MOAMC

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) has announced a new feature of its SWP facility called the Motilal Oswal Fixed Amount Benefit (FAB) Plan. Investors can withdraw a regular amount of their investment at a fixed percentage and at a predefined frequency, regardless of the movement of the market value of their investment.

The balance component generates income continuously, is tax-efficient compared to other investment options, and also provides wealth accumulation. Investors can begin with a monthly withdrawal of Rs 500 or more, depending on their cash flow requirements.

The frequency can be marked as monthly, quarterly, or yearly. The payout percentage is kept at 6% by default, but investors can change it to choose from 8%, 10%, or 12% annually. The default payment date is the 7th of each month, but you can change it to the 1st, 14th, 21st, or 28th.

At the heart of this offering is the company's vision to give investors more control when planning their long-term financial goals and lifestyle choices. FAB does this by offering investors a product that is easy to enroll, offers a fully digitised dashboard, and provides detailed calculators to customise their cash flow needs.

"Retirement planning can be a daunting task, but with the right investment strategy, it can also be an exciting opportunity to secure financial stability for your golden years. FAB provides an excellent option for not only retirees but also other investors seeking a reliable source of income, with the potential to generate steady returns on their investments. However, to make the most of this investment opportunity, investors must educate themselves on the intricacies of mutual fund returns and the necessary withdrawals for sustaining their desired lifestyle. By combining other securities with an SWP, people can maximise their investment returns and minimise risk, ensuring a comfortable and worry-free retirement, " said Navin Agarwal, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.

Motilal Oswal Group has been in the equity business for over 30 years. Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) is registered with SEBI as the investment manager of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MOMF). Founded on November 14, 2008. It provides investment management and advisory services to Indian and foreign investors and operates a portfolio management services business for AIFs, ETFs and Mutual Funds.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 19:14 IST

