MPC in 2 minutes: Here're the key development and regulatory steps

-
ALSO READ
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: FY21 GDP contraction outlook revised to 7.5%
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
-
- Policy repo rates unchanged; accommodative stance to continue as long as necessary
- CPI inflation for Q4FY21 projected at 5%; Q1FY22 and Q2FY22 at 5.2%; Q3FY22 at 4.4% & Q4FY22 at 5.1%
- Real GDP projection retained at 10.5% for FY22 — 26.2% in Q1, 8.3% in Q2, 5.4% in Q3, 6.2% in Q4
- Deadline for on-tap TLTRO scheme extended till Sept 30, 2021
- AIFIs to get Rs 50,000 cr as fresh support from RBI for new lending in 2021-22
- Payment banks can now hold Rs 2 lakh instead of Rs 1 lakh as end-day balance per customer
- Panel to be formed to undertake comprehensive review of ARCs
- PSL classification for bank loans to NBFCs for on-lending extended till Sept 30
- Non-bank payment entities can now take direct memberships of centralised payment systems — NEFT and RTGS
- RBI to periodically publish “Financial Inclusion Index” to measure the extent of financial inclusion
- Limit on loan against warehouse receipts for agri produce hiked from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor