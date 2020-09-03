Murali Ramakrishnan appointed as MD and CEO of South Indian Bank

Murali Ramakrishnan will take over as the new managing director & CEO of Kerala-based He retired from as Senior General Manager at Strategic Project Group on May 30, 2020 and joined the Bank as an advisor on July 1, 2020.

The bank got the Reserve Bank of India's approval for the appointment for a period of three years with effect from October 1, 2020.

During his tenure at ICICI Bank, in the last assignment, he was heading a business transformation project of SME business. Murali Ramakrishnan was Chief Executive Hong Kong and Regional Head-North Asia, Sri Lanka, Middle East, and Africa. (March 2012 to August 2016) (Senior General Manager grade). As Head of the region, he was responsible for the entire operations of the Bank in the locations, managing a large balance sheet of around US$ 20 bn, contributing to more than 60% of profits of the International Business Group of

He also worked for GE Capital TFS Ltd, SRF Ltd, Spartek Emerging Fund, Can Bank Venture Capitalfund and Spic Ltd.