Nabard to review fundings of Regional Rural Banks, co-op banks on April 20

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will review the funding needs of and District tomorrow as they get ready for operations under partial lockdown conditions.

has done scenario planning and is equipped with adequate resources, a balance sheet size of Rs 5.25 trillion. The repayments to RRBs and cooperatives are getting impacted by the moratorium. “We are assessing how much was due to them. The picture will become clear by end of month”, chairman Harsh K Bhanwala told Business Standard.

will tap into refinance facility being activated by Reserve Bank of India to ensure liquidity for All India Financial institutions for on-lending. NABARD can draw upto Rs 25,000 crore under refinance window at policy repo rate.

Referring to funding requirements of RRBs and Cooperatives, Bhanwala said the cash withdrawals have also been higher. People have withdrawn money from deposits for requirements. Plus, pre-monsoon sowing season is around in some parts of country that would need resources. Also with expectations of normal monsoon, preparations will start from early May in some states, he said.





Considering these factors, there was possibility that institutions (RRBs and Cooperatives) may face resource constraint at grass route level. “In this scenario, NABARD thought, we will not just augment the resources but also front-load the availability (disbursements). In normal circumstances, these entities lend first and then claim (for refinance)”, he added.

The procurement activity (for agriculture) will start from April 20, under partial easing of lockdown. So for this many corporations and state government entities will need liquidity. Refinance institution will try to make resources available as early as possible so payments can happen to farmers.

NABARD said during March 2020 when lockdown was implemented a total refinance of Rs 32,455 crore was disbursed. Out of which short term of Rs 13,588 crore was given to and (RRBs).



The long term refinance disbursed in March 2020 was Rs 18,867 crore. Those who availed this facility were commercial banks ( Rs 11,225 crore), (Rs 1,670 crore), RRBs (Rs 2,375 crore), Small Banks (Rs 3,046 crore). The long term refinance for NBFCs working as Micro Institutions is about Rs 551 crore.

The total short term refinance outstanding in the balance sheet was Rs 68,476 crore at end of March 2020. The total long term finance outstanding in the balance sheet was Rs 1,66,400 crore at end of March 2020 compared to Rs 1,52,400 crore in March 2019.