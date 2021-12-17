NaBFID to start lending operations in Q1FY23, says chairman K V Kamath

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) will begin business by approving the first for the project in the first quarter of the new financial year (2022-23) beginning April 2022, said its chairman on Friday.

The vision is to see lending of Rs three-four trillion of the institution in next three years or so. The emphasis in funding will be in having the right tenor ( period) and right price, said K V Kamath, chairman, NaBFID. The first approval would probably be in the first quarter of the next accounting year (FY23). Bank will need that much time to get chief executive and key staff on board. It is not appropriate for us to run this without that component, added Kamath while addressing the annual general meeting of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in virtual mode.

The DFI would have a chairman, two government nominees, and four whole-time directors. Whole-time directors will include a chief executive officer (CEO) and three other members.

Kamath said the new infra bank has got policies and framework ready in record time of 30 working days and is now working in technology identification. Many are helping in creating building blocks for new organisation. For now, the new entity will work out of space in SIDBI House in Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

As for raising funds, the development institution will tap funds from domestic and global markets as well as approach multilateral institutions. In tapping markets, it will look at insurance and pension fund eco-system, a vibrant space growing at rapid pace, he said.

The DFI will be set up with an initial paid-up capital of Rs 20,000 crore so that it can leverage around Rs three trillion from the markets in a few years to provide long-term funds to infrastructure projects as well as for development needs of the country. The government will give Rs 5,000 crore as grant to the institution in the form of reimbursement on taxes paid on the bonds issued by the institution.